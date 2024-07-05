The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), through its National Cybercrime Centre, has arrested popular Nigerian prankster Ubani Zion Chibuike, known as ZFancy, at an apartment in Wuye, Abuja.

The arrest came in response to circulating accusatory videos on social media, which alleged ZFancy had committed heinous crimes, including rape, causing widespread concern among the public.

The videos, which ZFancy later claimed were scripted attempts to regain his audience’s attention following a break from content creation, triggered significant apprehension and fear among social media users.

Despite ZFancy’s assertion that the videos were meant as entertainment, the NPF has underscored the serious implications of such content, emphasizing that actions inciting fear or disturbing public peace are intolerable.

In a statement, the NPF highlighted its dedication to maintaining public safety and holding individuals accountable for actions that threaten public order. T

he force warned pranksters and content creators to adhere to the law and be mindful of the potential consequences of their content.

“We urge the public to remain calm as we proceed with the necessary legal actions in this case,” the statement concluded, reinforcing the NPF’s commitment to addressing activities that pose threats to societal security.