The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has presented the Democracy Cup to President Nana Akufo-Addo, marking a milestone in the celebration of 30 years of the fourth Republic of Ghana.

During the presentation, Speaker Bagbin reflected on President Akufo-Addo’s televised address on April 28, 2022, which launched the 30th-anniversary celebrations.

He highlighted Parliament’s commitment to promoting democratic governance and highlighted the various activities undertaken over the past six months to commemorate the anniversary.

These initiatives included public lectures, mock parliaments, and engagements with chiefs, clergy, students, and citizens across the nation.

A key event in the celebrations is a football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, scheduled for July 17, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This event aims to engage the youth, promote peace and unity, and foster a sense of national solidarity ahead of the December 2024 elections.

Additionally, a curtain-raiser match between Parliament and former Black Stars players will add to the excitement.

Speaker Bagbin expressed his sincere gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support and extended an invitation to the match.

He assured the President of Parliament’s continued collaboration with the Executive, Judiciary, and other stakeholders to strengthen Ghana’s democracy and meet the needs of its citizens.

President Akufo-Addo commended Speaker Bagbin and the leadership of Parliament for the initiative and pledged his support for the event.

He emphasised the collaborative efforts between the Presidency and Parliament in advancing Ghana’s democracy, stating, “It is to the credit of the Ghanaian people that they have embraced democracy.”

The President also congratulated the Speaker and the House for the broad representation of both sides of Parliament at the event.

Attendees included Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante, Clerk to Parliament Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Deputy Clerk Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Deputy Majority Leader Patricia Appiagyei, Minority Chief Whip Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Coordinating Director of the Public Affairs Subdivision Kate Addo, Director of Media Relations David Damoah, and other top officials from both the Presidency and Parliament.