Nigerian music icon Wizkid has expressed heartfelt emotions in a touching tribute to his late mother, Morayo Balogun, on her birthday.

The star took to social media to share his grief, marking the first birthday of his mother since her passing.

Wizkid posted an emotional message describing the profound void her absence has left in his life.

He reminisced about the cherished memories of his mother, recalling her smile, laughter, hugs, and kisses.

He wrote, “Happy birthday love of my life! Miss you every day. First one without you here feels unreal. Nothing makes sense without you mama! Life is empty without you. Continue to watch over us! My heart is broken forever! 💔 Love you, love, love you MORAYO mi.”

Wizkid also extended his compassion to others who have lost loved ones, urging them to find solace in faith.

“And to everyone that has ever lost their mother/family members or anyone close dealing with the struggle every day! God is real. And He will console and comfort you! PRAY!” he added,

The tribute has resonated with many fans and followers, who have expressed their support and empathy for the artist during this difficult time.