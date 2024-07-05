Mohammed Kudus has expressed confidence in the future of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Despite recent setbacks, including back-to-back exits from the Africa Cup of Nations and a prolonged winless streak, Kudus remains optimistic.

According to the 23-year-old, once the team regains its form, they will become formidable.

“Our aim is to get Ghana back there,” the West Ham attacker told The Athletic, referring to the team’s past successes.

Kudus emphasized the team’s commitment to restoring Ghana’s footballing glory, acknowledging the high expectations and past successes of the Black Stars.

“The past few years have been ups and downs, so we have to get back to competing in the AFCON and trying to win it.”

He highlighted the importance of reconnecting the team’s strengths and expressed confidence in the squad’s potential.

“We have so much talent but we need to connect the puzzle and then we will have a bright future,” he added.

Kudus played a pivotal role in Ghana’s victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers last month.