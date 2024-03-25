Multichoice Nigeria has unveiled the list of nomination for the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The award which is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024 will take place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.

Leading this year’s nominees list are A-list Nollywood stars like Kehinde Bankole, Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Adedimeji Lateef, Genoveva Umeh, Stan Nze.

Some movies that star on this year’s nominees list include: Breath of Life, Blood Vessel, A Tribe Called Judah.

Full list 2024 AMVCA Nomination List

Best Digital Content

National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde

The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Where The River Divides

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Wandongwa

Nakupenda

Itifaki

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Service To Heart

Uncle Limbani

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Grown

Her Dark Past

Somewhere in Kole

Full Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukazi

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

The Irabors’ Forever After

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Date My Family Zambia

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

T’egbon T’aburo

Broken Mask

Eighteenth Year

Man and Masquerades

A Place Called Forward

Best Supporting Actor

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)

Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

Best Lead Actress

Segi Lolaogidan (Over the Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Cinematography

MAMI WATA

Blood Vessel

Over The Bridge

Breath of Life

Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

Ijogbon (Chaos)

Omen

Best Editing

Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo

Holmes Awa

Alex Kamau And Victor Obok

Dayo Nathaniel

Antonio Ribeiro

Nathan Delannoy

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Art Direction

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Demola Adeyemi

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga

Lola Awe

Bunmi Demilola Fashina

Daniel Obasi

Best Makeup

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Best Writing TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Writing in a Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)

Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

Best Documentary

Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?

Empalikino (Forgiveness)

The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)

Sowing Hope

Best Scripted Series

Volume

Wura (Season 2)

Slum King

Itura

Chronicles

Best Unscripted Series

Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife In Lasgidi

The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)

Gh Queens (Season 2)

Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)

Best Director

Moses Inwang

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo

Bb Sasore

Johnscott Enah

C.J Fiery Obasi

Kayode Kasum

Tolu Ajayi

Best Movie

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

MAMI WATA.

The AMVCA is an annual award presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding achievements in television and film.