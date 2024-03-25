Multichoice Nigeria has unveiled the list of nomination for the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The award which is scheduled to be held on May 11, 2024 will take place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos State.
Leading this year’s nominees list are A-list Nollywood stars like Kehinde Bankole, Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Adedimeji Lateef, Genoveva Umeh, Stan Nze.
Some movies that star on this year’s nominees list include: Breath of Life, Blood Vessel, A Tribe Called Judah.
Full list 2024 AMVCA Nomination List
Best Digital Content
National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)
Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina idoko and Jemima Osunde
The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)
Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)
Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)
Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)
Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)
Where The River Divides
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Wandongwa
Nakupenda
Itifaki
Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)
Service To Heart
Uncle Limbani
Motshameko O Kotsi
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie
Grown
Her Dark Past
Somewhere in Kole
Full Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukazi
Best Scripted M-Net Original
Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
The Irabors’ Forever After
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)
Date My Family Zambia
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Short Film
T’egbon T’aburo
Broken Mask
Eighteenth Year
Man and Masquerades
A Place Called Forward
Best Supporting Actor
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)
Itele d Icon (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over the Bridge)
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Tana Adelana (Ijogbon – Chaos)
Ejiro Onojaife (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Best Lead Actor
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)
Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
Best Lead Actress
Segi Lolaogidan (Over the Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Adaobi L. Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire)
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Cinematography
MAMI WATA
Blood Vessel
Over The Bridge
Breath of Life
Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)
Ijogbon (Chaos)
Omen
Best Editing
Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo
Holmes Awa
Alex Kamau And Victor Obok
Dayo Nathaniel
Antonio Ribeiro
Nathan Delannoy
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai x2 (Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel)
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Art Direction
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Demola Adeyemi
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga
Lola Awe
Bunmi Demilola Fashina
Daniel Obasi
Best Makeup
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata)
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Best Writing TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Writing in a Movie
Breath of Life (BB Sasore)
Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko)
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Tunde Babalola)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Adebayo Tijani)
Afamefuna (Anyanwu Sandra Adaora)
A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola)
Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)
Best Documentary
Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)
Lobola, A Bride’s True Price?
Empalikino (Forgiveness)
The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water for Gold)
Sowing Hope
Best Scripted Series
Volume
Wura (Season 2)
Slum King
Itura
Chronicles
Best Unscripted Series
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife In Lasgidi
The Real Housewives Of Lagos (Season 2)
Gh Queens (Season 2)
Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (Season 1)
Best Director
Moses Inwang
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo
Bb Sasore
Johnscott Enah
C.J Fiery Obasi
Kayode Kasum
Tolu Ajayi
Best Movie
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
MAMI WATA.
The AMVCA is an annual award presented by MultiChoice recognising outstanding achievements in television and film.