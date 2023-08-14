The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a list of persons who have filed their nominations for the upcoming elections.

The Election Committee will review the received nomination forms before they fix the time and venue for vetting as per the roadmap.

However, the elections are expected to be held on September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

Incumbent president, Kurt Okraku, will be contested by former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie for the presidency.

Find the applicants in the attached file: