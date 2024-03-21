The Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twim, has confirmed that goalkeeper David Akologo and midfielder Mohammed Diomande will not be part of the Black Stars squad for the upcoming March international friendly matches.

Initially named in Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for games against Nigeria and Uganda, Akologo, representing Club Aurora in Bolivia, has been called up by Bolivia’s national team. Similarly, Diomande has secured a spot in Ivory Coast’s U-23 national team.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Asante Twim stated that both players will not participate in the squad for these games.

He mentioned that, further discussions with Akologo and Diomande will be held post the scheduled matches.

“As things stand, those two players [David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande] will not be part of the squad, and this goes beyond football,” he remarked.

Explaining further, he stated, “Diomande was faced with a dual selection situation, being named in both Ghana’s and Ivory Coast’s U-23 squads. He expressed his need for time to decide as he is eligible to represent either country.”

Regarding Akologo’s situation, Asante Twim mentioned that although the goalkeeper expressed his desire to play for Ghana despite his tenure with Bolivia, the friendly nature of these games warrants patience for future developments.

“As for Akologo, while he affirmed his commitment to Ghana, given his past with Bolivia, we must wait and see how the situation evolves in the future,” he explained.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Nigeria on March 22, followed by a match against Uganda’s Cranes on March 26, both to be held at the Stade de Marrakesh.

