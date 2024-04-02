The Ga Dangme Council has clarified that the relationship between a Ga Traditional priest and the 12-year-old girl is just a betrothal and not a marriage.

According to the Council, the union is recognized as a betrothal rather than a formal marriage.

The controversial traditional ceremony, which occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua, stirred significant attention and criticism.

Gborbu Wulomo defended his involvement, asserting that the girl would not be burdened with marital responsibilities.

In response to the outcry, the Ga Dangme Council, led by its President Ayikoi Otoo, has engaged with Gborbu Wulomo and his elders.

It is “important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications.”

“We are inclined to side with the Gborbu Wulomo since the original reportage made the point that there was another ceremony that awaited the girl to purify and prepare her for procreation.”

The Council acknowledged that while betrothal could involve an underage person, it does not permit the person to start having a sexual relationship with such a child, thereby putting her education at risk and even endangering a difficult childbirth since her organs are not properly developed.

Their statement seeks to provide clarity and address concerns surrounding the situation.

The Council urged Gborbu Wulomo to address the issue, alleviate the concerns surrounding the betrothal, and ensure that the girl’s well-being and rights are safeguarded, and that her best interests, such as her education, are prioritized throughout the engagement process.

“She should continue her education until she reaches the legal age of marriage, and even marriage should not disrupt her education if she is still willing to continue.”

“The GaDangme Council also urges the parents of the child to keep an eye on her and let her understand that notwithstanding the betrothal demanded by custom, she is still a child and entitled to enjoy life and engage in youthful activities like all others of her age,” it stated.

