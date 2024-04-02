The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has assured it is liaising with the Ghana Police Service to probe the marriage of Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, to a minor, Naa Okromo.

The customary marriage between the 63-year-old and the child bride which took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, has been met with fierce condemnation.

Contrary to reports that the child bride is 12, the GaDangme traditional council has indicated that she is 16.

The Minister for Religious and Chieftaincy Affair, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has also confirmed she turns 16 in July.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the Social Welfare Department is diligently working to ensure the child’s best interest is prioritised.

“The Ministry reiterates its commitment to work closely with the Ghana Police Service and all relevant stakeholders to conduct thorough investigations into the alleged child marriage while upholding our cultural values as a people within the parameters of law.

“Accordingly, the Social Welfare Department is working assiduously to ensure that the best interest of the child remains paramount in all procedures taken to bring finality to the matter,” the statement read in parts.

Amidst calls for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, there has been the justification that the ceremony is a betrothal and not sexual.

According to the Gborbu Wulomo temple, Naa Yomo Ayemuade has been designated to attend to one of the 99 deities of the Ga-Adangbe group, which necessitates her being a virgin.

This requirement led to the decision to publicly conduct the marriage ceremony to ensure her purity was maintained and to safeguard her from sexual violation by men.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has said that the girl and her mother are currently under its protection.

But the Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah has warned that the police would face its wrath if anything happens to their queen.

Below is the statement: