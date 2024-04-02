The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) as clarified recent speculation regarding the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors.

Contrary to circulating information, COCOBOD’s management has not yet authorized any such procurement transactions.

Responding to concerns raised after a memo from the Board’s Information Systems Department surfaced, requesting approval for iPad keyboard procurement, COCOBOD emphasized that no procurement activities have taken place.

The management of COCOBOD has faced criticism over the perceived initiative, with stakeholders questioning the necessity and appropriateness of such expenditure.

However, COCOBOD, in a statement released on Monday, April 1, clarified that the proposal aimed to bolster productivity and collaboration among board members, rather than indicating finalized procurement decisions.

“We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place.

“The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationary during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.”

