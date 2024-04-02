Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal‘s fifth president, has been sworn into office at a ceremony in the town of Diamniadio, near the capital Dakar.

Last month, 44-year-old Mr Faye won the delayed elections, securing 54% of the vote, ahead of his main challenger Amadou Ba.

On Friday, the country’s Constitutional Council confirmed Mr Faye as the winner.

Heads of state from around the continent attended the inauguration ceremony, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who is also chair of the regional bloc, ECOWAS.

