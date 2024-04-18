The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has dismissed claims that the ceremony between Gborbu Wulomo Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII and Naa Okromo was a marriage.

He clarified that, the purported video ceremony of the 63-year-old priest to the teenage girl was a traditional rite.

Briefing the media on the update of the issue on Thursday, April 18, Mr Boateng said Naa Okromo was not married to the Gborbu Wulomo as initially speculated.

He said, “It was a ritual which she had been initiated into since age six. All they did was elevate her status to a queen mother of that deity. So there was no marriage.

“There were some incidents of MCs embellishing it…but there was nothing like a marriage so if they say she was married underage, it didn’t happen.”

Responding to calls for the government to prosecute the 63-year-old priest because the ceremony was perceived as a child marriage, the Chieftaincy Minister said if there was no marriage, there was no need to prosecute persons involved in the ceremony.

On her side, the Gender Minister-Designate, Darkoa Newmann, stated that Naa Okromo is 15 years old according to her birthdate.

She clarified that medical tests showed the girl was not pregnant, as earlier speculated.

“The medical assessment of the child indicates that she is not pregnant, she has no immediate health concern.

“Naa Kromor’s date of birth on records at her crèche and primary schools she attended indicates that she is 15 years old, and she was born on the 18th of July 2008.

“The child will be reunited with her family after the parents have signed a bond,” Darkoa Newmann said.

