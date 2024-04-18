The New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring parliamentarian for Dome-Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr. has refuted a suggestion that he had washed the undergarment of a constituent during a door-to-door campaign to canvass for votes.

In a Facebook post dated Thursday, April 18, 2024, Mr Oquaye clarified that a video in which he is depicted to be washing what appeared to be ‘undies’ was doctored and propagated by his political adversaries to tarnish his reputation for their own gain.

He explained that during a routine door-to-door campaign visit to a constituent’s home, he indeed assisted in washing garments, but they were jeans shorts, not undergarments as was misrepresented in the video.

The aspirant expressed his dismay at the spread of misinformation, stressing that such deceitful tactics would not deter him from his campaign objectives and dedication to serving his constituents.

“What is your propaganda and lies that I washed so-and-so which is a blatant lie and a complete fabrication? Why did you not say what I really did, chatting with and washing jeans shorts with a constituent.

“Was it because it would have been a useless story, or was it because you wanted to lie and create fake sensational news?” he quizzed.

Mr Oquaye Jr. reiterated that he stands by his decision to assist his constituents with laundry during his campaign, emphasising that it’s a demonstration of his commitment to connecting with the people and earning their trust and support.

Drawing parallels with historical political figures like the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, he said that such acts of empathy and solidarity have been employed by great politicians to garner public support.

He further noted that the woman he aided in the viral video was so appreciative of his gesture that she joined him in his door-to-door campaign, underscoring the positive impact of his actions on the community and his relationship with constituents.

“THE WOMAN I ENGAGED WITH AND WASHED CLOTHES WITH SAYS SHE LOVED IT, SHE LOVES MY HUMILITY AND WILL VOTE FOR ME. You are sitting on social media and talking plenty. In fact, as for the lady I chatted and washed with, she left the rest of her washing and followed me from house to house,” he added.

ALSO READ:

NPP primaries: I’ll invite delegates for super lunch – Mike Ocquaye Jnr

NPP primaries: My victory will complete Adwoa Safo’s sack – Mike Ocquaye Jnr.