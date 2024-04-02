President Nana Akufo-Addo has reassigned the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament (MP), Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister for Finance.

He succeeds John Kumah who passed on March 7, 2024.

His appointment was contained in a statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin.

Per the statement, the appointment takes effect immediately.

Following the reassignment, Achiase MP, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo has also been appointed as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry subject to parliamentary approval.

The President has expressed hope that Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, “expedite the approval of his nominee, so he can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”

