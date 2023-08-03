Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament (MP), Stephen Amoah, has set up a soccer academy in Kumasi to nurture football talents among the youth.

The Deputy Trade Minister disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, adding it is called Kumasi FC.

The lawmaker cautioned the selection criteria will be solely based on good morals and education, noting interested persons who may not be educated will also be tutored in English and Maths.

Mr Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, stated the academy is targeted at children aged 18 and below who have the desire to play football.

He said equipment to aid their training have already been procured from the United Kingdom with contacts established to get them to play.

“A lot of Nhyiaeso kids have already enrolled but it is open to all Ghanaian children. By the end of August, our Astro Turf will be completed and we will start the training sessions.

“From the first quarter of 2024, we will send videos to our partners in UK and if they like a player and they select him, we will facilitate the trip. They will not be playing the local league,” he explained.

