Veteran Nollywood star, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo Kanayo, trended online a few days ago over some of his old ritual videos.

While trending, the actor revealed information that was not known by a lot of his fans.

According to him, he was the first Nigerian entertainer to fly in a helicopter in a movie.

He added that it was very risky because he had no insurance at the time, but he was willing to go that length to entertain his fans.

He wrote: “God has been faithful to me in the industry. First Nigerian Actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie. #KOKisOK #OCHIAGHA IGBO NINE. Nollywood has really come a long way. No insurance oooo, any kpam for helicopter, man don waka. The many risks we took to entertain you. Kudos to Amaco Group.”