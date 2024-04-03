Pressure group, OccupyGhana has called on the Attorney General to arrest and prosecute all persons behind the purported marriage between 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and a minor.

In a statement, OccupyGhana appealed to the Attorney General to carry out this duty impartially.

The statement also admonished the Gender and Chieftaincy Ministries to take steps to abolish such practices, adding they cannot be tolerated in modern times.

“While acknowledging the press statement from the Ghana Police that they have identified the girl and are investigating the matter, OccupyGhana calls on the Attorney-General to arrest and prosecute without fear or favour not only the direct perpetrators but also all whose conspiracy and abetment have facilitated this offence.”

“We call on the Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Chieftaincy ministries to do a better job in rooting out this tasteless practice. Children are our future and protecting them should be a paramount aim for our whole society,” portions of the statement read.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, has been in the news over the past few days following reports of his marriage to a minor, Naa Okromo.

Despite justifications that the ceremony was a betrothal and not marriage, hence the child bride will not perform marital duties until 18, there have been calls for his arrest and prosecution.

