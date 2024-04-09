The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially named the incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, as its parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

This decision was reached by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after a crucial meeting discussing various matters.

The party announced this in a press statement released on Tuesday, April 9, signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

“The National Executive Committee has confirmed Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency,” the statement said.

Violence erupted in the Yendi constituency on Saturday, January 27, 2024, during the ballot counting process for the parliamentary primary.

The primary contest featured incumbent Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah.

Following the incident, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama submitted a petition to the party’s leadership, calling for the annulment of the election results due to the chaotic atmosphere that disrupted the counting process.

In her petition, Abibata Mahama alleged a conspiracy among some party officials to manipulate the elections in favour of a specific candidate.

She argued that such actions go against the democratic values of the New Patriotic Party and urged the party leadership to invalidate the election results.

