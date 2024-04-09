Pressure is mounting on the government to reverse the approval of some fourteen newly developed genetically modified (GM) products for commercialization in Ghana.

The Ghana Journalists for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (GJESHA) is the latest addition to call for an immediate ban on the (GM) products.

Already, two groups, including the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana and the Centre for Climate Change and Food Security opposed the decision.

The group argues the government must prioritize agro-ecological approaches that promote biodiversity, resilience, and equitable access to nutritious food for all citizens as they rule out the introduction of genetically modified products.

“While proponents of GM technology argue its potential to increase yields and enhance food security, GJESHA firmly believes that this decision poses grave risks to our environment, public health, and agricultural sustainability,” portions of a statement sighted by Luv News read.

The journalists believe the products are a threat to the biodiversity of the country’s agriculture, stressing engineered crops have the potency to damage the ecosystem.

“By introducing genetically-engineered crops into our ecosystem, we risk the contamination of native plant species through cross pollination, jeopardizing the delicate balance of our environment and the livelihoods of countless farmers who rely on traditional farming practices. The long-term health impacts of consuming GM foods remain uncertain.

“Despite assurances from biotechnology companies, numerous studies have raised concerns about the potential allergenicity, toxicity, and unintended consequences of genetically modified crops,” the statement read.

The group agrees with assertions by the two groups that the approval is only to promote the country’s dependency on multinational seed companies.

“Instead of investing in sustainable, locally adapted agricultural practices, this decision prioritizes the interests of biotech companies over the well-being of Ghanaian farmers and consumers,” the group noted.

While the association acknowledges the essence of science and innovation in addressing challenges in the sector, GJESHA believes that true progress must be guided by principles of precaution, transparency, and inclusivity.

The group also called on other media practitioners to join forces to militate against the government’s approval.

“The lack of robust public consultation and independent scientific scrutiny surrounding the approval process raises serious questions about its legitimacy and democratic accountability. Additionally, we call upon our fellow journalists and civil society organizations to join us in raising awareness and advocating for evidence-based policies that safeguard our environment, health, and agricultural sovereignty.

“As stewards of our nation’s future, we must stand together to ensure that Ghana’s agricultural policies serve the interests of its people and the planet, not the profits of multinational corporations,” the statement read.