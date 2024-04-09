The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS) is opposing the government’s approval of some fourteen newly developed genetically modified (GM) products for commercialization in Ghana.

The Ghana National Biosafety Authority (NBA) sanctioned the commercialization of eight maize and six soybean varieties in the country under the Plant Varieties Protection Act of 2020.

While it recognizes the potential of biotechnology to address certain agricultural challenges, CCCFS believes the decision poses significant health and environmental risks with broader socio-economic implications.

This follows calls by the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana for the government to rescind its decision, insisting that the GMOs are a threat to the country’s agriculture.

In a statement signed by the Director of Research at the centre, Sulemana Issifu, highlighted some detrimental impacts of the GM products:

1. Environmental Risks: The widespread cultivation of GM crops has the potential to disrupt delicate ecosystems, harm biodiversity, and undermine the long-term sustainability of agricultural landscapes.

2. Human Health Concerns: Despite assurances of safety, questions persist about the potential health effects of consuming GM foods. The long-term health impacts of GM products remain inadequately studied and poorly understood.

3. Socio-economic Implications: The commercialization of GM products may exacerbate inequalities within the agricultural sector, favoring large corporations over small-scale farmers and threatening food sovereignty and security.

4. Transparency and Accountability: The lack of transparent risk assessment processes and independent research raises serious doubts about the adequacy of regulatory oversight and the reliability of safety assurances.

5. Undermining Ghana’s Food Sovereignty: GM adoption will undermine Ghana’s food sovereignty, and put the future of our food production in the hands of profit-seeking corporate cartels.

The centre says the approval by the NBA needs careful consideration and public discourse.

“Why would a country embark on such a risky venture? CCCFS calls for greater caution and prudence in the adoption of GM technology. We urge the Ghanaian government and regulatory authorities to prioritize the precautionary principle and exercise due diligence in evaluating the risks and benefits associated with GM products,” portions of the statement sighted by Luv News read.

It concluded that: “we also call for enhanced public engagement and inclusive decision-making processes that ensure the voices of all stakeholders, including small-scale farmers, environmental advocates, and consumer rights groups, are heard and respected”.