Gospel musician, Reverend Aba Rita Nhyira, is set to drop her scenic visuals for her Surprise song featuring gospel maestro Obaapa Christy.

According to her post on Instagram, the gospel act hailing from the Western Region of Ghana, has urged her followers to expect the banger on March 15.

The Yewo Nyame a Oye hitmaker after taking a short hiatus from the music scene, said her new song, produced by Dan Bassy and directed by Skyweb Videos, will entice gospel lovers.

This song is for those who are feeling down. They should expect God to surprise them at any moment in life. He is the ultimate one with all the strength to cause miracles in our lives. Surprise is here to stay and it will push many to receive their glories, she said in an interview.

Rev Nhyira was ordained as a reverend minister 13 years ago in Europe.

Check out the teaser for her newest visuals below:

