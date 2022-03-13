A 33-year-old teacher, Kwesi Sasah, has allegedly beaten his 32-year-old lover, Yaa Linda to death over a bride price payment.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday at Gomoa Ankamu Ajumako in the Central Region, where the duo serve as teachers at the D/A primary school.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei suggests the two had been together for several years and have four children.

However, they are yet to be married despite several attempts by the family to get Kwesi Bee as he is popularly known to perform the marriage rites.

Family sources indicate the delay pushed Linda to rent her own place and moved away from Kwesi’s house together with their children.

She vowed not to return until the marriage rites are performed.

The deceased, Yaa Linda.

An eyewitness, Kwabena Ebo, narrating the incident said Kwesi, who was infuriated by the action, allegedly stormed the deceased’s house and attacked her.

The children rushed out in their quest to get neighbours to help rescue their mother only to come back and find her lifeless body on the floor.

She was rushed to the Apam Government Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital mortuary.

The suspect, who took to his heels after the heinous crime, was found unconscious on Saturday morning after drinking a suspected poisonous substance.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Apam Government Hospital.