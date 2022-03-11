Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has reacted to the recent Bullion van robberies in the country.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) should disband the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit and reorganise it looking at the recent happenings in the Unit.

He made this comment after two personnel who were involved in bullion van robberies were killed during an exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show, Dr Bonaa argued that the SWAT team has over the years courted for itself a bad reputation in the country.

“I will entreat the IGP to disband the National SWAT and reorganise it. Because over the years it has courted for itself a very bad reputation. You can talk about Ayawaso West Wagon, you can talk about DSP Azugo etc,” he said.

He noted that the SWAT team has outlived its usefulness by failing in its duties.