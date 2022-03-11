A 35-year-old man, Mahama Adillah, has passed on after colliding with a tipper truck at Kojo Nkwanta in the Adansi Asokwa district of the Ashanti Region.

Mahama, a mechanic, is said to have rammed into the stationary truck at around 9:00pm, Thursday evening.

He was badly injured and succumbed to his injuries on the spot, before the police and ambulance could offer aid.

His body has been deposited at the New Edubiase Government Hospital mortuary.

He is survived by a wife and five children.

Family member of the deceased, Moro Abubakari, lamented his death while revealing his death would bring hardship to the family.

They appealed to the police service to act swiftly in towing broken vehicles on the road.