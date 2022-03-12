Where do we begin? Efo Koku we cannot believe we have to write a tribute for you at this time.

We always dreamt of growing old together and taking care of each other. Our hearts are sore with the grieve of losing you at your peak.



Exactly two years ago, Daddy sadly left us and you naturally filled the leadership vacuum his demise created.

You were our physical and spiritual leader. You always insist on family prayers in all situations.

Who is going to organise the conference calls for our regular family prayer sessions Efo?

We will miss your uniqueness.

We will miss your morning greetings on the family platform, which is always followed by “l am super blessed; I can kill twenty elephants, and let’s keep praying”.

Your great sense of humour even though you come across as a very reserved person, the way you will rather call us by our “nicknames” and titles instead of our real names, your principled nature and your commitment to family issues.



The family homecoming you love to organise. The way you love to host us at your home.



The eworkple and aborbi tadi parties. The way you always reprimand us for improper dressing.



Efo Koku there’s so much we cannot put on paper. We take consolation in the fact that you came into this world and from your humble beginnings, you made so much impact.



In fact, we have been overwhelmed by how many people who told us about the way you touched them since your demise.



To us, you will always remain our simple, down to earth, funny Efo Koku.



We love you so much and will prefer to have you with us forever, but we cannot question the maker’s decision.

We will do our best to keep your dreams alive, especially for your three beautiful children.



Xede Nyie Elvis

Rest well Efo Koku

Adieu



And I heard a voice from Heaven saying unto me, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the spirit that they may rest from their labours, And their works do follow them.

Revelation 14: 13.

