The forecourt of the State House in Accra has been thrown into a state of mourning, as the late General Manager of The Multimedia Group’s Joy Brands, Elvis Koku Kwashie is laid to rest.

Mr Kwashie passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on December 28, 2021, after a short illness.

Present to pay last respects were colleagues and friends, representatives of former President John Dramani Mahama including Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, among others.

Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah

His remains will be interred at his hometown, Asadame in the Volta Region.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

