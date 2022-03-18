SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 29 action from La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 March 2022.

SuperSport is also the only place to get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the top match for this round is unquestionably the latest edition of ‘El Clasico’, as Real Madrid welcome Barcelona to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blaugrana have enjoyed a resurgence since the end of January, but they are not in a position to challenge Los Blancos’ push for the title just yet. Nonetheless, Barca will hope that their January recruits such as Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue their fine form.

“He has scored goals all his career. He gets into space well. He is mature, intelligent, humble, and positive,” said Barcelona manager Xavi of the Gabonese striker.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, is hoping his team shrugs off their penchant for slack performances in the first half of games: “It cost us to go into the games with the necessary intensity, it’s a soft spot that we have had and we are going to fix it,” said the Italian. “The rivals squeeze a lot in the first [half], then lose rhythm and we get better.”

Elsewhere in La Liga this round, Sevilla will be hoping Real Madrid drop points and they capitalise with a win at home to Real Sociedad – though the Basque visitors will be no pushovers, as manager Julen Lopetegui is well aware.

“It will always be difficult for us to close the gap, we have quality opponents coming up and nothing can be taken for granted. Nonetheless, we hope to be in a good moment and fight for victory always,” said the Los Nervionenses boss.

Champions Atletico Madrid have a tricky trip to neighbours Rayo Vallecano, while Real Betis will back themselves to claim all three points when they visit Celta Vigo. Also keep an eye out for Athletic Bilbao hosting Getafe, with Los Leones manager Marcelino Garcia Toral’s future with the club in doubt despite their fine recent form.

La Liga broadcast details, 18-20 March 2022

All times CAT

Friday 18 March

22:00: Athletic Bilbao v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Saturday 19 March

15:00: Alaves v Granada – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:15: Elche v Valencia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Osasuna v Levante – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 20 March

15:00: Espanyol v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

17:15: Cadiz v Villarreal – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

17:15: Celta Vigo v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

19:30: Sevilla v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

22:00: Real Madrid v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga