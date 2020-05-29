Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, has said he is eyeing to be a world-class football coach after hanging his boots as a professional footballer.

“I have always believed that I can be a good a coach after football,” he told Adom TV in an exclusive interview.

“I have been telling my brother that I will be his assistant when he becomes a coach or he will be my assistant because I have the IQ to become a top coach.

“I will start my coaching after football. I am not giving up on that,” he added.

The former Liberty Professionals, Sunderland and Al Ain forward is currently Ghana’s top goalscorer with 51 goals.

Striker Gyan has also played for the likes of Rennes, Udinese, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.