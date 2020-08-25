The late former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Bantamweight Champion, Alfred Kotey, aka ‘Cobra’ will be buried on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Bronx, New York, United States of America.

The 52-year-old boxing whiz kid was one of the nation’s finest boxers. He represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea.

He defeated Rafael DelValle of Puerto Rico on July 30, 1994 to win the WBO title in London. He also won the Commonwealth and World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Lightweight titles.

The late Kotey’s demise occurred on Tuesday, June 30 in the United States.

Reports indicate Ghana’s fifth world title winner was unwell for some months, and on life support until his death.

He left behind a wife and four children; Derrick, Darius, Darling and Deborah.

Burial Service and Funeral Rites in Ghana come off at the Bukom Boxing Arena on the same day Saturday at 12:30pm.