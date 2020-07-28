In an unconventional twist to marriage proposals, a lady has asked for her boyfriend’s hand in marriage.



In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the beautiful lady is seen kneeling as she stretches her hands with a ring on it and asking the guy to marry her.



The young man, who obviously wasn’t expecting what he was witnessing, was left overwhelmed. He, however, said ‘yes’ to his girlfriend while the crowd kept cheering.

The lady slid the ring into his finger before rising to a warm embrace from him and shared some kisses.

Watch video: