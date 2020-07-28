Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has revealed that the government will cater for the cost of COVID-19 tests for national teams that are returning for camping.

Football and other contact sports have been on suspension since March following the outbreak of the virus.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on his 14th Address to the Nation on the measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 announced that two national teams, Black Maidens and Princesses can go into camping and prepare for their assignments later this year.

“The Minister of Sports had earlier on presented a proposal on the national teams who had international assignments so we had to advise the president to allow the teams train beginning August 1, 2020,” Dr Asare, who is the Presidential Advisor on Health told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Dr Nsiah Asare

Dr Asare also stressed that the teams would be camped with tight security where no one would be allowed to come out as done in the second cycle institutions till they complete the return encounters.

READ ALSO

“We will be doing the mandatory testing for these national teams as FIFA has recommended and the European clubs are following,” he concluded.

U-20 Women’s team, Black Princesses will face Guinea-Bissau in September in first round of the 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification.

The first leg will be played in Guinea-Bissau on September 4 with the second leg scheduled for September 11 in Ghana.

For the U-17 Women’s team, Black Maidens they will be in action in October when qualification for 2021 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup resume.

The Maidens will face West African rivals Nigeria in the second round. Ghana will host the first leg on October 30 with the return on November 20.