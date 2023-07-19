

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (alias Prof Kalamonia), has cautioned all 10 presidential aspirants of the party to stay away from insults and vulgar language as they embark on their campaigns to be elected to lead the party in the 2024 general election.

He said anything short of this, will compel delegates to deny them their votes.

Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, who said this during an interview with Myjoyonline at Damongo in the Savannah region, said, “The NPP is known for its use of clean and respectable language during general elections, and this must reflect in our internal election, and that’s why we should not entertain any dirty campaign from any of the aspirants.”

“If they aim to lead our great NPP to break the eight, then their focus must equally be to ensure that their campaigns are decorous and on good strategies devoid of personal attacks”, Mr Iddrisu Sulemana insisted.

The Regional Chairman said the party remains united under his leadership in the region in contributing their quota towards ‘breaking the 8′, and expects likewise from all the aspirants during and after the presidential primary.

He also congratulated the 10 aspirants for a successful vetting, adding that his base is ever ready to receive all aspirants in their campaigns as part of efforts towards the historic victory of the party come 2024.

“Our opponents are keenly watching and listening to all the aspirants, and any negative thing outside there will be used against the party in the general election, and that is why we are out to prevent it. We love all and will stand solidly behind anyone the delegates will endorse,” he said.

He said the party, in no doubt, remains a formidable force going into 2024.