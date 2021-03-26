The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will soon come out with rules and regulations to guide and restrict the number of presidential hopefuls to stem early declaration of presidential ambitions.

It will address the issue of some aspirants coming out early to test the waters while the restrictions will also help the party focus on delivering its mandate as a government.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Mr John Boadu, who announced this at a press conference in Techiman last Tuesday, said regional executives from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions, have endorsed the proposals of the national executives to come out with such rules and regulations.

Presidential candidate

He said that the recent jostling for positions in the party was too early and unnecessary.

According to him, with the party in government, elections for the party’s flag bearer position could only take place 11 months to the next elections in 2024.

Mr Boadu explained that the performance of President Akufo-Addo would enable anybody who became flag bearer of the party to win the 2024 elections.

Before the press conference, the national executives led by the national chairman of the party, Mr Freddie Blay, met the regional and constituency executives to thank them for the hard work exhibited during the just ended general election leading to the victory of the party.

Eight-year cycle

Mr Boadu explained that the national executive would remain focused in its quest to break the eight-year cycle and was not bothered about the person who would lead the party now.

He said the party was working hard through the grassroots to break the eight-year cycle in Ghanaian politics, explaining that the party was not taking anything for granted.

He said the eight-year cycle was unhealthy for the country and expressed confidence that Ghanaians would retain the NPP in power to break the eight-year jinx in 2024.

Registration

He announced that the party would next month begin a nationwide exercise to compile a new register of all its members.

The exercise, which will be conducted at all the party’s 38,000 polling stations in the country, will form part of the party’s restructuring and reorganisation efforts.

New members who desire to join the party will also be encouraged to register.

Mr Boadu said the date for the official commencement would be announced after the party’s National Executive Committee met to adopt the proposed modalities for its rollout.

Mr Boadu, therefore, urged members of the party and prospective members to take advantage of the registration exercise to get their details captured in the membership register.

The register, he said, shall be kept at the polling station level and updated every six months in line with Article 3(10) of the NPP constitution.

Reclaim seats

During the meeting with the executives, Mr Blay challenged regional and constituency executives in the region to work hard to reclaim their lost seats, especially the Techiman North Constituency.

He charged the executives in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions to go back to the drawing board to find out the cause of the loss of some seats in the three regions in order to correct their mistakes.