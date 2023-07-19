

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has advised its regional executives against issuing any directives to aspiring parliamentary candidates without approval from the national executive body.

In a press release, the party indicated that it had seen regional executives issuing directives on the upcoming parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies including fixing dates for such elections and charting of unapproved fees.

“While the national executive body acknowledges and appreciates the otherwise good intentions behind these decisions, you are hereby reminded that directives governing the conduct of elections of the party can only be issued by the National Executive Committee, the appropriate body constitutionally mandated to do so,” parts of the statement read.

“Accordingly, all Regional Executive Committees are, by this letter, directed to cease forthwith, the issuance of any directives on the conduct of parliamentary primaries unless and until same have been approved by the National Executive Committee in accordance with the Constitution of the Party,” they added.

The party advised the regional executives to refund any monies they have taken from aspiring candidates.

Read the full statement below: