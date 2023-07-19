The Campaign team of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dismissed reports ACF, an Islamic group in Nigeria, is funding his bid for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

In a social media post, Dr Bawumia’s aide, Dr Gideon Boako, said its attention had been drawn to a post by one David Humdeyin, a journalist in Nigeria.

Dr Boako stated same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media.

However, the narrative is false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else.

“We also note that the said David Humdeyin has demonstrated a penchant for making similar claims against some persons and groups in Nigeria without any basis whatsoever,” portions of the post read.

Dr Boako stressed the team is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths.

“The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been very diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and will not depart from these now and forever,” he touted.

