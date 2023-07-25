Businessman and Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi, has resigned as Convener of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum.

His resignation takes effect from Monday, July 31.

Mr Hosi in a press statement dated Saturday, July 22, said though he was not a victim of the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), he felt the need to step in and help the vulnerable.

According to him, the position came at a great cost to his person, businesses, family and relationships.

“…but I have no regrets. I have served for no reward but for the settlement of an honest conviction. I have served despite not being a victim of the DDEP.

“Together we have shown the capacity and value in working as a collective. We have shown that if Ghanaians collectively, committedly, and fearlessly work towards a common good, we can shape right the path of policy and transform our country for good. Truly, evil triumphs when good people do nothing,” he stressed.

He explained that he has decided to resign because he will not be able to commit the time and resources required to effectively serve the members.

“I therefore wish to humbly serve notice of my resignation as convener and member effective 31st July 2023,” he added.

Mr Hosi used the opportunity to tout his achievements while at post.

“We have also secured billions of payments to those who opted not to participate and protect 100% of their investments at par yields.

“I am grateful to the media, government officials, and the IBF and IBHAG general membership for their support,” the statement concluded.

