Banka Community Senior High School (SHS) in the Asante Akyem South Municipality is facing significant challenges in providing quality education due to poor academic resources.

The growing student population has outpaced the development of necessary structures, hindering effective teaching and learning.

Christopher Appiah-Mensah, the Headmaster of Banka Community SHS, expressed concern over the school’s infrastructure deficit, which includes insufficient accommodation for both teaching and non-teaching staff, lack of hostel facilities for students, inadequate lighting, and an unreliable telecommunication network.

These deficiencies have a negative impact on the academic progress of the students.

Professor Kwame Karikari donated sports facilities (Table tennis and a school field) to the school. While this generous gesture is appreciated, the Headmaster used the opportunity to appeal to the government for further support in providing essential facilities to address the pressing needs of the school.

Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive for Asante Akyem South, also acknowledged the challenges faced by the school and emphasised ongoing efforts to improve educational infrastructure in the area.

