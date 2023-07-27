As part of conscious efforts to solidify its position as the best private lotto operator in Ghana, Game Park Limited has taken a giant leap forward by unveiling its first-class edifice, Black Star Studio.

The grand unveiling which took place at the foyer of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, signifies a significant milestone for the company.

The Black Star Studio is a first-class draw studio purposefully designed for live broadcast, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for lotto enthusiasts across the nation.

With advanced technology and top-of-the-line facilities and strict supervision, the studio aims to underscore the company’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in the industry.

The remarkable achievement comes within the 90-day window after the National Lotteries Authority granted Game Park Limited the license for operations on April 26, 2023.

The studio’s name, “Black Star Studio,” pays profound homage to Ghana’s rich history as well as the company’s relationship with the global diaspora.

The Chief Executive Officer, Bibi Bright, in an address during the unveiling, assured that as the Black Star is a symbol of freedom and unity, Game Park Limited aims to create an environment that embraces diversity and fosters fairness.

She emphasized the studio’s role in elevating the lotto experience for players by providing a transparent and enjoyable environment for all participants.

“For us at Game Park Limited, the integrity of our draw process is an important selling point of the company, we have signed off with the regulator the highest standard operation procedure which we intend to follow to the core. I will like to conclude by assuring Ghanaians that we will uphold the highest form of integrity for them to have the needed trust in the product which we intend to roll out,” she said.

The event was graced by stakeholders including the Head of Operations at NLA, Mr Andrew Tuah, a Legal Director of NLA, Madam Afumwaa Bruce.

On his part, Mr Tuah was confident players will be excited with the innovative activities Game Park Limited has introduced and others that are yet to be rolled out.

Also, Madam Bruce expressed optimism that the activities will be in accordance with the law, adding that players have no need for concerns regarding the processes and cash-outs.

About Game Park Limited

Game Park Limited is a renowned private lotto operator in Ghana, committed to delivering high-quality lottery services with a strong focus on integrity, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

With an unwavering dedication to excellence, Game Park Limited continues to be a trailblazer in the Ghanaian lottery industry, while providing exciting opportunities for players to win life-changing prizes.

Modus Operandi

Winning numbers are selected after a round of balls calibrated by the Ghana Standard Authority is entered into the machine for a draw process.

Four sets of balls numbering 0 to 9 and totaling 40 are entered, and one ball out of each of the four sets is selected to make up the winning numbers.

The winning numbers are confirmed by independent representatives of the NLA to ensure unquestionable results.

Winning draws are broadcasted three times daily and payments are made to winners in the shortest possible time.