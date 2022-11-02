Ghanaian actress and nominee, Lydia Forson, was present in Lagos over the weekend for the eighteenth edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The event was held at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Ghanaian actress who was nominated for Best Actress in Supporting role for the movie, Borga attended the event in an elegant blue outfit.

The sleeveless top made with brocade fabric was paired with floor-sweeping organza and a lace skirt. Lydia wore red shoes to match her red luxury purse for the star-studded event.

The elegant outfit was made by Lagos-based fashion designer Mrs. Sandra O, who specializes in ethical womenswear.

The beauty entrepreneur, Lydia Forson, rocked her natural afro hair to match the detailed blue-themed makeup look. She wore big loop white pearl earrings and nose earrings to complete her look.

ALSO READ:

What Bridget Otoo said about Lydia Forson after her wedding

Lydia Forson marks 38th birthday with stunning photos

If my breast mattered, I’d let you all hang on to my nipple when…