Actress Ini Edo has reacted to rumours making the rounds that she’s dating songwriter and recording artist, Larry Gaaga.

The rumour was sparked after Larry Gaaga shared a photo showing him grabbing the actress by the waist.

He captioned the video: The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY, not on FIGHTING the OLD, but on BUILDING the NEW.

My mandy @iniedo“

Dropping a comment on the photo, Ini Edo who is divorced wrote “Zaddy Jay to the world”.

This led many to conclude that Larry Gaaga is her new man.

The actress has now clarified the picture by revealing that it’s from behind the scenes of a movie they are both starring in.

“Guys, it’s a movie duuuuuh”, she wrote.