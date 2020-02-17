Leading alcoholic herbal drink brand, Adonko Bitters, has unveiled top celebrities and influencers as brand ambassadors.

The official signing, which took place at The Oriental Hotel, in Lekki on Thursday 13th February 2020, was a move to maintain the link with key target audience and as leader in the herbal beverages industry, it creates a flawless visibility across board.

The brand ambassadors’ unveiling was hosted by Ghanaian -Actress, TV and Radio host, Selly Gelly.

Representing Adonko Bitters Limited were, Head of International Marketing Adonko Bitters – Vincent Opare, Ernest Gyamfi, Head of Sales, as well as Ernest Brobbey Country Manager, Nigeria Adonko Bitters.

The choice of the ambassadors was a bid to create a consistent connection between the customer and the brand.

According to Adonko Bitters, the ambassadors have proven over the years to have a distinct relationship with different categories of the target audience. To this end, they will individually represent the brand at different levels and maintain excellent relationships with key audiences.

This will further create more presence for the brand among key consumers in the market.

Speaking at the event, the Head of International Marketing said: “We are very excited to reach out to our core target audience through these amazing talents; it is a partnership that will be impactful, seeing that these ones have had excellent results in their different fields and the passion they put in their careers.

“One of the things we stand for as a brand is to create a bond with our customers and this I believe is one of the ways to do that. Adonko Bitters is well taken in the Nigerian market and I believe with these new development, we are on the right track to creating amazing experiences with our partners, and consumers. Adonko Bitters has been a major player in the herbal beverages sector, with its unique blend of herbal mixtures and alcohol.

“Consumers have been raving about the health benefits of Adonko bitters to the body with personal testimonials.”

Consumers who are already familiar with the brand said they drink Adonko Bitters because of a variety of reasons including being anti-malaria, libido boosting, and helping ease of menstrual cramps among many others.