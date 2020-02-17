A 62-year-old Nigerian prince, Akeem Adenuga, has given up his royal life to become a plumber for Thames Water in London.



Akeem Adenuga’s brother, King Asunmo Aderibigbe, is the paramount ruler of Odo-Ayandelu, Epe, Lagos.

The SUN UK reports that prince Adenuga took a break from royal duties in 1994 to study in the UK where he fell in love with the country.

In 2000, he took on a job as a trainee leakage technician at Thames Water and he hasn’t looked back since. He now leads a team of 24 engineers who find and fix hidden subterranean leaks across the city.

said: “I really look forward to coming to work and I’m always raring to go out and get stuck into work in the streets of the capital. “I love my job, and the people I work with really make it special.”

He father said “but despite moving thousands of miles away, he stays in touch with his hometown of Agbowa-Ikosi – a small town a two-hour drive from the city of Lagos.”

He and five friends donated $25,000 for an ambulance in 2017, so that locals could take patients to the nearest hospital – an hour away.

Akeem said: “As a prince back home, my family gets a wonderful welcome every time we visit.”