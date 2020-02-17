Esther Tawiah, wife of the middle-aged man whose rival inflicted cutlass wounds on him at Gomoa Nkwantanan in the Central region, is pleading innocence.

She explained that, her husband, William Kofi Appiah never caught her in bed with her boyfriend as it is being alleged.

Esther in an exclusive interview on Adom News said the suspect Nana Yaw is her husband’s best friend who frequents their home.

“They are best friends and always drink akpeteshi [local gin] together so I’m surprised my husband is accusing me of sleeping with Nana Yaw,” she bemoaned.

She maintained that, she was not even in the room when the two gentlemen were fighting.

“I was outside when neighbours told me my husband was fighting with his friend in our room, I rushed there and saw him soaked in blood,” she recounted.

The distraught woman said that was not the first time her husband was engaged in an open fight out of jealousy.

She said the predicament of her husband was self-inflicted for acting on hearsay.

Adomonline.com /Kofi Adjei