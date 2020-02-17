The University of Ghana has suspended two of its lecturers after completing investigations into the BBC’s Sex for Grades documentary.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Butakor have been handed six and four months suspension without pay respectively.

The men are also required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, a statement signed by Director of Public Affairs of the university, Stella Amoa said.

SUSPENSION OF PROF. RANSFORD GYAMPO AND DR. PAUL BUTAKOR

Management of the University of Ghana wishes to inform members of the University community that the Senior Members’ Disciplinary Committee has completed the hearing of the matter involving Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor.

In line with statute 46 (2) of the University of Ghana Statutes, as amended, and regulation 15.0 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, the Disciplinary Committee recommended a six-month suspension without pay for Professor Gyampo and a four-month suspension without pay for Dr. Butakor. The suspensions take effect from January 1, 2020.

In addition, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana. They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years.

A Fact-Finding Committee chaired by Justice Vida Akoto-Bamfo, a retired Supreme Court Judge, had investigated allegations of misconduct against Prof Gyampo and Dr. Butakor following the broadcast of the BBC documentary titled: “Sex for Grades: Undercover in West African Universities.” The Fact-Finding Committee found evidence that they had contravened the relevant provisions on misconduct in the University of Ghana Statutes and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members and recommended that the case be referred to the Disciplinary Committee for Senior Members.

Management has accepted the recommendations of the Senior Members’ Disciplinary Committee and has informed Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor accordingly.

The University of Ghana would like to assure all students, faculty, staff, other stakeholders and the public of its commitment to rooting out any acts of misconduct, sexual harassment or any other form of harassment and that it will not tolerate any such acts among students and employees of the University.

Stella A. Amoa

Director of Public Affairs

February 17, 2020