Gifty Abbey, mother of a middle-aged man whose rival inflicted cutlass wounds on him has lamented about how the son’s condition may cost her family its daily bread.

According to Adwoa Darko, as she is popularly known, the family is yet to know the whereabouts of the woman, Esther Tawiah, who is at the centre of the controversy.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Monday, Adwoa Darko, expressed hope that her son, William Appiah, would get well soon to resume work and cater for the family.

“I have five children but he is the bread winner of the family and looking at what has happened, I don’t know what I am going to live on,” she lamented.

Mr Appiah reportedly engaged the suspect who is now in police custody in a fight for sleeping with his wife on their matrimonial bed at Gomoa Nkwantanan in the Central region.

The suspect, however, reached out for a cutlass and inflicted wounds on his head, arms causing the victim to nearly lose his fingers.

The victim who bolted the scene after the incidence, was however arrested at Buduburam Refugee Camp upon a tip-off.