Coach Maxwell Konadu has attributed Asante Kotoko’s stalemate against Ashgold to the absence of midfielder, Justice Blay.

The Porcupines Warriors were held at home by the Miners in the match-day 10 fixtures at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday despite numerous opportunities.

Blay, who joined the Reds on loan from Medeama SC, was ruled out of the game due to Malaria.

Speaking to the press after the game, Konadu indicated that the players given the chance failed to make up for Blay’s absence.

“We couldn’t play as we wanted to, but I think it all started when Justice Blay was taken out of the squad before even warm up.

“It’s unfortunate we lost him but we thought others could stand in and play as he has been doing but things could not work out as we planned.”

Justice Blay

Commenting on William Opoku being subbed after missing a glorious chance to put his outfit ahead, coach Konadu said the player failed to obey instructions.

The former Karela United skipper was put through on goal in the second half with goalkeeper Frank Boateng after defender Samed Ibrahim’s back pass was intercepted.

“He was substituted because he wasn’t playing to instructions in the first half. We started him from the left side, knowing very well the kind style of play William Opoku plays.

“We had studied AshantiGold in past matches and knew that one error could lead to a goal. When the chance came we wasted it,” he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the match-day 11 fixtures on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors are occupying the 2nd position with 18 points.