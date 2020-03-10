A former high commissioner of under the John Mahama-led administration, H.E. Emmanuel Victor Smith, has graded the first tenure of both former president John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Smith said the New Patriotic Party (NPP), prior to the 2016 elections made Ghanaians believe they were a super government and had a magic wand to solve the problems of Ghanaians.

Ambassador Smith who was speaking on the performance of the incumbent government on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show said in spite of those made-believe claims, the government hasn’t able to deliver till now.

“The electorates need to sit down and compare the two parties; in 2016, NPP campaigned on the back of the DKM issue, saying they would pay all affected customers but in their time, people are demonstrating over Menzgold and the other collapsed banks and microfinance companies and they seem not to care,” he said.

“President Akufo-Addo says he has created employment because of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) but most people have also lost their jobs in the banking crisis. We add to employment, not remove and replace,” he added.

He noted that comparing the President Akufo-Addo’s first term performance to former president John Mahama’s, the latter had performed far better.

“I will score President Akufo-Addo 50 per cent and former president John Mahama 70 per cent, and because of that John Mahama must come back to continue the transformation process he took Ghana through in his first term. And we are all going to help him for the benefit of Ghanaians,” he stated.