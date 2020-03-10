Mrs Samira Bawumia, Ghana’s Second Lady, speaking about her family and background, has shockingly revealed Mohammed Adamu Ramadan is her elder brother.

According to Hajia Samira, Mr Ramadan, who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Adentan constituency, is the first of her six siblings.

Speaking in an interview on the International Women’s Day edition of Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show, she said she is the second child of the family and the only female.

ALSO READ:

She added the political background of her family has placed her other siblings in different parties including the People’s National Congress though it was her wish they were all in the New Patriotic Party.

She said there is, however, no division among her siblings despite the different parties they belong to.