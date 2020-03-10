The match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League returns on mid-week with all eyes on Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics’ regional derby at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Adomonline.com preview all the matches.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will renew their rivalry when they clash in a local derby at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Clashes between the two local clubs have often evoked passion and Wednesday’s game will not be an exception as the two capital city-based clubs strive to establish their authority over the other.

Hearts of Oak have not been good playing at the Accra Sports Stadium this season and their 1-1 drawn game against Inter Allies seems to have dumped their spirit ahead of this game.

Olympics will be without skipper, Gladson Awako, who sustained an arm injury during their league game against Ebusua Dwarfs last Saturday.

Olympics have poor record against their regional rivals and the last time they met in the 2016/17 league, the Dade Boys succumbed to the dictates of their rivals in a 1-2 defeat back-to-back.

Surprisingly, Olympics have never beaten their city rivals in their last 10 outings with the Phobians holding a record of seven wins with the remaining three ending in a draw.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashgold will be looking forward to crashing Bechem United.

Berekum Chelsea will welcome Legon Cities to the Golden City Park in Sunyani, while Karela United trek to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu to take on Dreams FC.

At the Cape Coast Stadium, Ebusua Dwarfs will entertain King Faisal, Medeama host Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa and WAFA welcome Aduana Stars to the Red Bull Arena.

On Thursday Kumasi Asante Kotoko will clash with Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium and at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, Liberty Professional will play host to Inter Allies.

Full fixtures: