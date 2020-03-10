Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League as RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win at the Red Bull Arena confirmed a 4-0 aggregate victory over last season’s finalists.

Tottenham had a mountain to climb after a 1-0 home reverse in the first leg, but their hopes of a famous comeback which would have evoked memories of their run 12 months ago were soon snuffed out by an early Marcel Sabitzer double, with Emil Forsberg confirming the result late on.

Despite needing at least one goal to advance – and soon that number was three – Tottenham rarely threatened going forward and their second-half display resembled a damage-limitation exercise.

Sabitzer’s first goal came after 10 minutes, firing past Hugo Lloris from the edge of the box when the goalkeeper perhaps should have kept the shot out, given he got a hand to the bobbling ball, but his second was a lovely goal. Running from deep, he met Angelino’s cross with a glancing header and left the away side with a mountain to climb.

Tottenham were out very early for the second half, but there were few signs to suggest a comeback was possible. Leipzig were dangerous on the break throughout the match and substitute Forsberg put the cherry on top of one of the biggest wins in the club’s history with his first touch.

As for Tottenham, their miserable campaign continues. Seven points and four places off the top four in the league, their last change of salvaging something from the season with a cup run is over.

